Police: Mom has been found. On her way to Ferguson Police Department

FERGUSON, Mo. — Police in Ferguson have alerted 5 On Your Side, they have located the mother of two little boys, 6 and 4, who they say were dropped off and abandoned inside Nesbit Newton Park.



According to a statement from Ferguson Police, they were able to locate the mother, thanks to assistance from the East St. Louis Police Department. Police say their investigation continues into how the boys came to be left inside the park, alone.



Police say they a black Lincoln SUV, may be involved in this incident, and that they believe the children may live in Illinois. Other law enforcement agencies have been notified, along with the Missouri Department of Family Services.