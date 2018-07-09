ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for a kidnapping, robbery and armed criminal action in the Central West End Wednesday morning.

A 17-year-old boy was sitting in his car in front of his home in the 5100 block of Westminster Place around 6:55 a.m. when an unknown man entered the rear driver’s seat of his car and pointed a gun at him and demanded he drive him to get money.

The victim drove to the 300 block of North Kingshighway where he was able to get cash for the suspect. The suspect was last seen near Washington and Union. The suspect is described as a 40 to 50-year-old man with short grayish black hair, blue and he was wearing white striped shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Suspect waiting at the corner of Lake at Westminster Place

