Doctors worry about more injuries from fireworks this year

With most professional fireworks shows shut down because of the coronavirus, medical professionals are concerned that more people will make their own fireworks shows

ST. LOUIS — Fireworks can change lives in an instant.

Every year, the Consumer Protection Safety Commission warns about the danger of fireworks. And medical professionals say this could be the worst year yet.

"We're really, really nervous, " Emily Pitassi said.

Pitassi is an Occupational Therapist at Washington University. She is worried that with the pandemic canceling most of the professional fireworks displays, there will be more people trying fireworks at home.

"We have seen very, very young children suffer these injuries and lose thumbs and lose digits and they just have so much trouble returning to school or emotionally coping with these injuries," she said.

Josh Baker thought he knew all about fireworks safety until one blew off his thumb.

"I looked down and I could see straight through my hand," he recalled.

And as bad as that was, he said it could have been worse.

"If I turned my head a different way, I might not be here," Baker said.

According to the CPSC, there were about 10,000 fireworks-related injuries that required a visit to the ER last year and 45% of those injuries are to kids under 12.

"So my advice to parents, especially if you have young children would be never let young children hold or light the fireworks," Pitassi said.

Washington University therapists have a fireworks safety guide that includes the tip, never try to re-light or pickup fireworks that have not ignited fully.

"For those young kids, "says Pitassi, "I encourage them to seek an alternate activity that they might enjoy."

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is at a public display conducted by professionals. But, if you choose to use fireworks, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has the following tips:

• Never allow young children to hold or ignite fireworks.

• Never place any part of your body directly over a firework device. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting the fuse, and only light one at a time.

• Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy.

• Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

• After fireworks complete their burning, wait 20 minutes and then douse them with plenty of water before discarding in a trash can.

