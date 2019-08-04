Travelers may have to take a trip to the DMV if they’re looking to fly... even domestically, after October 1, 2020. The Transportation Security Administration details on their website that they won’t be accepting a standard driver’s license as a form of identification to board domestic flights. TSA says that travelers will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant license in order to travel within the U.S.

The controversial issue over whether to vaccinate children or not could escalate in Missouri... if a bill barring discrimination for not vaccinating passes. The effort comes as other states look to increase immunization amid disease outbreaks. Parents testified to lawmakers that their unimmunized children were turned away from daycares and doctors. Republican Rep. Lynn Morris, a pharmacist from southwest Missouri, said parents are being pressured to vaccinate their children.

Octogenarian takes down a would-be robber... and that would-be robber is in critical condition after getting shot by a homeowner in the Central West End. It happened early Sunday morning on Laurel Street. Police say a 37-year-old man tried to get into the home when the 82-year-old homeowner shot him. The nephew of the homeowner says his family has lived in the neighborhood since 1954 and that they were the first black family to live there. He said they never had to lock their doors.

Governor Mike Parson has responded... to a St. Louis City alderman's request to bring in the National Guard to help fight crime in his ward. Parson said “it’s certainly sad anytime someone is tragically affected by crime. while we understand the challenges, we are committed to working with local officials and jurisdictions all across Missouri on practical solutions to reduce crime.” On Sunday, Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley called on the governor to bring in the troops, saying they need to send a strong message to violence criminals that actions have consequences.

America's longest war continues... Three American service members and a US contractor were killed when their convoy hit a roadside bomb near the main US base in Afghanistan. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The madness is finally over... and the champions are the Virginia Cavaliers! They outlasted Texas Tech in overtime to win their first national title in school history. Texas Tech was up with under 30 seconds remaining, but Virginia was able to hit a game-tying 3 and forced overtime. In the extra period, the Cavaliers went on an 11-0 scoring run to put the game away.

Ozuna's blast and Kelly's wild pitch help Cards to series-opening win over Dodgers... Ozuna’s second home run of the season followed a walk to Paul Goldschmidt and a fielder’s choice by Martinez, who started in place of Dexter Fowler both because the Dodgers were starting a left-hander and as a way to give Fowler a day off. Here's a full game recap.

