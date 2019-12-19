ST. LOUIS — Earlier this week, 5 On Your Side’s Rene Knott tweeted, ‘Serious question... are you having a hard time getting your dogs to poop in the snow? Because Winston and Penny are having a tough time finding their spots.’

Winston and Penny are his beloved basset hounds.

Dozens of people replied and most of them experienced the same issue, including myself.

We dug up some tips for you next time you try to bring your furry friend out in the snow.

According to PetMD.com, one way to help is to make the ground feel as close as possible to what they’re used to.

"You may want to take the time to clear a small patch in the yard if possible, so your pet can see and feel the grass,” An expert on PetMD said. It is even better to clear the area where your pup normally goes to the bathroom so it feels familiar.

Another way is to designate a specific bathroom spot. PetMD said if you keep taking your dog to the same place to go to the bathroom, it will eventually understand the connection. Then, when it's raining or snowing, you can take it to the same area to trigger that connection.

PetMD said when it gets really could and especially if you have a short-haired dog, don’t be afraid to put clothing on it.

If your dog does go outside in bad weather, be sure to reward them with a high-value treat.

According to thebark.com, many dogs do better if their owners walk outside with them. The website also said to take your pup outside as usual to eliminate and give the cue you want to use to tell it to eliminate, making sure to say it before he goes. Common cues are, ‘hurry up”, ‘get busy’ and ‘go potty.’

With enough practice, a dog will learn that when you say the cue, it should take care of business.

