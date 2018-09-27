MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — About 20 years ago, Jen Chandler saw a Presa Canario dog.

“I fell in love with it,” she said. “I just wanted one of those big, beautiful dogs.”

As she learned more about the rare breed, Jen wanted to protect them from being extinct. She started breeding them and started her business, Cabeza Grande Kennels.

“They need activities, mental stimulation,” Chandler said. “They're super loyal to families.”

Chandler said six puppies, three males and three females, were stolen from her home in Pocahontas earlier this week. They’re only four weeks old.

“I'm all cried out, so I can't do that anymore,” she said.

Chandler kept the puppies in a separate building outside of her home. She said whoever took them must have known exactly where they were.

She worries the puppies could be sold to people who will not take care of them, or exploit them.

“People who steal dogs don't care where the puppies go,” Chandler said.

Chandler posted about her stolen puppies on Facebook. Within a day, her post was shared 19,000 times. She is also offering a reward of at least $10,500. She started the fund with $5,000 of her own money, and others offered to add to the amount.

“Even if you don't care about dogs, it's $10,000 plus dollars,” she said. “I think they’re in grave danger.”

Chandler filed a police report, so if you know where the dogs could be, you're asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Department. They say they do not have any other reports of stolen dogs in the area.

And, if you have information about the dogs, you may contact Chandler directly via email: cgpresadog@aol.com .

