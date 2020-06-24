Dog recovering after being thrown off bridge, Stray Rescue says

Stray Rescue said Scout is resting comfortably while he recovers. He'll need surgery to repair a dislocated hip

ST. LOUIS — A dog is recovering from multiple injuries after being thrown off a bridge, Stray Rescue of St. Louis said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

According to the post, a family was out swimming when they saw someone throw the dog off a bridge. The family said the dog landed on a rock and started crawling for help.

The family rushed to help the dog, which Stray Rescue is calling Scout, and rushed him to an overnight clinic for treatment.

After he was healthy enough to make the trip, he was taken to Stray Rescue for treatment.

Stray Rescue said Scout has a collapsed lung, a dislocated hip with a bone fragment in the socket and an injured shoulder.

The good news is he is comfortable at their facility, eating plenty of food and is getting some much-needed rest.

Stray Rescue is waiting for his shoulder and lung to heal before he will undergo surgery to repair his hip.

It is unclear where the incident occurred or if anyone will be charged.

For more information about Scout and all the other dogs at Stray Rescue, visit the Stray Rescue website.