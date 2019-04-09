ROCK HILL, Mo. — The APA is hosting a ‘Canine Carnival’ in October! There will be canine contests, music, food trucks, kid activities, prizes and more.

Tickets are $15 per dog, humans are free! Click here for tickets

The event will be at Tilles Park on Oct. 6.

Proceeds from the event help the APA provide homes for thousands of pets each year.

Tilles Park is located at 9551 Litzsinger Road.

