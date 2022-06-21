Dogtown Little Free Pantry allegedly set on fire by arsonist, seeking donations

The Dogtown Little Free Pantry on Clayton Avenue is open to the entire community.

ST. LOUIS — Dogtown neighbors are coming together to support their very own Little Free Pantry after the owner says an arsonist set the pantry on fire.

Dogtown Little Free Pantry Owner Theresa Weisbrod said early Sunday morning she was preparing to celebrate father’s day when someone was at the gate near the pantry trying to get her attention.

“He was walking down the street and saw it was ablaze and so he took water from our jug over there and managed to put it out but it was a pretty intense fire,” Weisbrod said.

Shortly after they put out the fire, the fire department happened to be driving by and told Weisbrod they believe it wasn’t an accident.

They told her it was likely set by the same person who set another fire down the street 20 minutes prior.

“As soon as the firemen looked they were like 'No, that was intentionally set.' So they brought in the investigators and bomb and arson probably because you know one was down the street one was here,” Weisbrod said.

She said she was disappointed and shocked someone would do this but is grateful for all of the support.

“It just kind of makes me sad. It’s like so many people use this little thing. I’ve made it not just for unhoused people and people that are needy but for the community too,” Weisbrod said.

Dogtown Pizza Owner Rick Schaper heard about what happened and offered the funding to rebuild.

“I just think it goes a long way to help people. Whether it’s silently coming to pick the food up at night or out in public there needs to be more of these little neighborhood things,” Schaper said.

Schaper said he wanted to give back to the community that supported him and his business.

“Everybody has that Dogtown heart. They all want to help whether it’s a buck or a box of cereal or $1000 and a case of pizza it doesn’t matter people just want to do their part,” Schaper said.