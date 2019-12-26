The U.S. Department of Justice is ending its oversight of the St. Louis County Family Court, saying the court is now in compliance with a 2016 agreement meant to ensure fair treatment of juveniles, especially black juveniles.

The court on Thursday released a letter dated Dec. 16 in which a Justice Department official wrote that the required reforms have been implemented. The Justice Department's investigation cited racial inequities in the treatment of defendants and concerns that constitutional rights were often violated.

The agreement required several changes, including doubling the number of defense attorneys available to represent indigent youths, enhancing staff training and hiring data analysts to track and evaluate its programs and policies.

The agreement came about after an investigation from the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division was initiated in 2013 amid complaints that black children and teenagers were treated unfairly in the family court, which handles about 6,000 youth cases annually. The U.S. Department of Justice called its "findings of serious and systemic violations of juvenile due process and equal protection rights."

