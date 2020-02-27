CLAYTON, Mo. — Dollar General is hosting grand opening festivities for its new DGX store in Clayton on Friday and Saturday.

The grand opening starts at 8 a.m. The store will give out complimentary goodie bags and a $10 Dollar General gift card for the first 50 shoppers on each day.

Customers can also eat a complimentary breakfast and sign up to win a free year of shopping at Dollar General.

Dollar General opened its first DGX in Nashville in 2016 and describes the store as a "smaller-box retail store that offers a product selection specifically tailored to vertical-living customers."

The store boasts an expanded health and beauty section, fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen and refrigerated food and other snacks. It also sells pet supplies, home decor and electronics.

"DGX Clayton seeks to offer area residents with metropolitan, convenient retail space with items geared for immediate consumption, offering amenities such as grab-and-go sandwiches and salads," Dollar General said in a press release.

The store will be open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Sunday at 45 North Central Ave.

