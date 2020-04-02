CLAYTON, Mo. — A new Dollar General store is coming to Clayton, but it’s not your typical dollar store.

It’s called DGX.

At DGX, you can get fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supplies, paper products, home cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, home décor, electronics and seasonal products.

Dollar General first opened a DGX store in Nashville in 2016. Since then, the company has opened stores in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oklahoma and Nebraska. This will be the first location in Missouri.

At the DGX Clayton location, customers will also have the option of grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, snack items and a coffee station.

The DGX store in Clayton will be located at 45 North Central Avenue. It is expected to open at the end of February.

