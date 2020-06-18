Domino's is looking to hire 650 people across the St. Louis region

Part-time and full-time jobs are available, and positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers

ST. LOUIS — Domino's Pizza is looking to hire about 650 workers across 95 stores in the St. Louis region.

Part-time and full-time jobs are available, and positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

"We still have a great need to hire additional team members," said Greg Neichter, a St. Louis-area Domino’s franchise owner, in a press release. "We want to continue providing pizza to those who are looking for a delicious meal, and in order to do so, staffing is crucial."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Domino's stores are offering contactless delivery options as well as carryout.

"To make sure service levels remain strong, Domino’s franchise-owned locations throughout the region need additional team members," the release said.

Those who are interested can apply at jobs.dominos.com.

Several cleanliness and sanitation precautions have put in place to keep workers and customers safe, the chain said. For more information on its coronavirus response, visit its website.