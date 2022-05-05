Eureka or High Ridge? Battle of the Badges heats up for blood donations

The fire protection departments are facing off.

ST. LOUIS — Friendly competition is underway to crown a champion between the Eureka and High Ridge fire protection staff.

You can help by donating blood.

The cities teamed up with the American Red Cross to help alleviate the blood donation shortage.

Blood donors can get a $10 gift card to a merchant of choice. There is also a raffle for a new travel trailer camper that sleeps eight.

Make an appointment with the Red Cross in their app, online or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Here's where you can donate to support Eureka:

Eureka Fire Protection District, 4849 MO-109, in Eureka

May 5

1 to 6 p.m.

Enter or mention sponsor code BattleoftheBadges when making your appointment to support Eureka

Or support High Ridge later in the month:

High Ridge Fire Protection Fire House, at 2842 High Ridge Boulevard

May 16

1 to 6 p.m.

Enter or mention sponsor code HighRidgeFireDept when making your appointment to support High Ridge

The winner of the competition gets bragging rights for the Battle of the Badges.

"Each day we respond to people that are sick or injured, and often those people need blood when they get to the hospital," said Scott Barthelmass, assistant chief, Eureka Fire Protection in an emailed news release. "The Battle of the Badges Blood drive has always been a light-hearted competition between area departments to do the same. No matter who wins, in the end those in need win."

Each year, nearly 2.5 million people donate blood and platelets through the Red Cross, but blood supplies remain low. Blood has a short shelf life and must be continuously replenished.