ST. LOUIS – 5 On Your Side is once again bringing back a Labor Day tradition. Beginning at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, Mike Bush and Heidi Glaus will be raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help local families affected by neuromuscular diseases.

Mike and Heidi will be live on-air until midnight, and then return Monday from 6 a.m. To make a donation, call 1-855-MDA-GIVE (1-855-632-4483) between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and midnight, or between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday. To donate online, visit mdaevent.org/showofstrength.

All money collected stays right here in St. Louis.

