Woman raising money for children with cancer says strangers helped after thief stole donation jar

Emily Dyall said she was collecting donations outside a Walgreens in Creve Coeur when someone stole the donation jar, but there was a small silver lining

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman raising money for children with cancer said someone stole a donation jar full of money in St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.

In a Facebook video, Emily Dyall said she was at a Walgreens in Creve Coeur collecting donations for her nonprofit — the Bennett Project — Saturday. She said a car pulled up near the donation table when someone jumped out and stole their donation jar.

"There was no gun, there was no threat," she said. "I think he said 'got it' or something and ran and they peeled off back on to Olive."

Dyall said a man was standing nearby when the jar was stolen and helped get information about the car to provide to police.

Dyall said he helped out in another way.

"He came back with $100, and then someone else was like, 'Were you just robbed?' and came back a few minutes later with $200," she said. "So I'm really grateful and just really scared."

Dyall started the Bennett Project to honor her brother.

“He was diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 9. Spring of 2003 he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and then he passed away at the age of 10,” Dyall said in an interview with 5 On Your Side earlier this week.

She said she has collected donations like she was on Saturday, but never had anything like this happen.

If you would like to help the Bennett Project, they are collecting toys From now through Dec. 15. The toys will be delivered to Mercy, St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.