PERRYVILLE, Mo. — A new all-inclusive playground is coming to Perryville, but organizers need your help to get it up and running.

Lucas, a young boy with high functioning autism, made it his mission to give kids like him a place to play with everyone else.

He met with his principal, the mayor of Perryville and the city council to pitch the idea of a new all-inclusive playground.

The playground is designed to remove physical and social barriers so all children, with and without disabilities, can play side by side.

The plan was approved, and Lucas and Friends Backyard Adventures was born.

Now, organizers are asking the public to help raise money to fund the playground. They need $489,000 for phase one of the project and have already reached more than 70% of their goal!

If you would like to donate to Lucas and Friends Backyard Playground, click here.

Lucas & Friends Backyard Adventures Playground As a child Lucas struggled with low muscle tone and foot deformities... that stemmed from birth that has caused him pain for years. After lots of therapy, shoe inserts, and a surgery we would still find Lucas with little to no relief.