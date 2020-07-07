Dolittle firefighters rescue girl who was stuck in chicken coop for nearly an hour

"Young lady, we know you probably love your chickens but we doubt you love them enough to spend all day locked in the coop with them"

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters in Doolittle rescued a girl Monday who accidentally locked herself inside a chicken coop on a scorching hot day.

The door shut behind the girl after she climbed inside, setting off the self-locking latch, the Doolitle Rural Fire Protection District said. It posted a goodnatured public service announcement later in the evening at the request of the girl's parents.

"When you enter the chicken coop alone with nobody else nearby, MAKE SURE that you have a way out just in case the door closes on you and you happen to have a self locking latch," the department wrote.

"Young lady, we know you probably love your chickens but we doubt you love them enough to spend all day locked in the coop with them. We bet it made for some awkward yet interesting conversation!"

She was stuck in the coop for almost an hour before firefighters could get to her, on a day when temperatures in the area topped 90 degrees.

"On a serious note, we are glad you and the chickens are okay!" the department said.