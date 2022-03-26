Double shooting near I-70 in St. Louis, one man reported dead

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to St. Louis Police.

ST. LOUIS — A double shooting that occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday on Salisbury and 11th streets has left one man dead.



According to St. Louis Police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Another man was shot in the mouth and was reported to be conscious and breathing. He was transported to an area hospital.

There was no additional information about the status of the victims or their identities.



St. Louis Police said the homicide unit is handling the investigation.