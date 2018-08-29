Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across parts of the area during the morning hours. While it is unlikely the early morning storms would be severe, the timing along with the potential for heavy rainfall could have a big impact on the morning commute. With that in mind, 5 On Your Side is in Storm Alert for Wednesday morning.

As the first round of showers and storms slides through and weakens, the actual cold front will approach the metro St. Louis area by early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along the front as it pushes south of the metro area by the evening commute. A few of these storms could contain hail and gusty winds along with downpours.

The extra clouds and rain on Wednesday will signal an end to the oppressive heat and humidity that has been with us since the weekend.

