ST. LOUIS — Rockbridge Capital has acquired the Hilton St. Louis Downtown at the Arch for $29.5 million.

The Ohio-based private equity firm acquired the 195-room boutique Hilton, at 400 Olive St., from New York-based hotel operator MCR, which owned the hotel for less than two years. MCR said in a release that it generated a 44 percent internal rate of return (IRR) on the deal that closed Sept. 6.

MCR acquired the hotel in December 2016 for $21.5 million as part of a $119 million portfolio sale from Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR). MCR, which has invested in and developed 104 hotel properties across the U.S., no longer has any properties in Missouri.

Rockbridge Capital is a familiar name in the local hospitality industry. Together with Mike Mullenix's Equis Hotels, Rockbridge has developed the Hampton Inn & Suites at 216 N. Meramec Ave. in Clayton and the Homewood Suites at 8040 Clayton Road in Richmond Heights. Both properties are part of the Hilton brand. Rockbridge did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (It's not clear whether Equis will manage Rockbridge's newest acquisition. Equis did not immediately respond to a request for information.)

