KIRKWOOD, Mo. — If you are trying to get into the holiday spirit, the event for you may be coming up in downtown Kirkwood this weekend.

Downtown Kirkwood announced their first Holiday Pop-Up Shop Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 137 W. Jefferson Avenue.

The makers include:

Jewelry: Bead and Brush, ShopAmonae and Yellow Be Mellow

Nova Vita clothing

Surge Coffee Co.

For more information about other events in Downtown Kirkwood, click here.

© 2018 KSDK