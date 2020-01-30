ST CHARLES, Mo. — A local nationally-acclaimed indoor rock climbing gym is opening a second location.

The Steel Shop will come to historic downtown St. Charles in late Spring. Climb So iLL's first location, the Power Plant, opened in St. Louis in 2012 and is ranked as one of the top 10 climbing gyms in the country by Climbing Magazine.

"The Steel Shop combines historical elements with modern architecture, making it an inspiring space to climb and connect with people," Climb So iLL said in a press release.

Visualizations: The Steel Shop in St. Charles

The Steel Shop will feature climbing walls for all ages, a yoga studio and the Gravity Lab, a space dedicated to younger climbers.

"We searched for three years to find the perfect place, and landed on the Steel Shop in downtown St. Charles," Climb So iLL said in a video announcing the new location. "These historical buildings have a rich history. A story of their own. Now it is our responsibility to leave a legacy for the next generation."

Climb So iLL

Cofounder David Chancellor said that climbing walls have already arrived on site and the gym is under construction. The gym expects to open in May or June.

Chancellor said the gym is currently hiring.

