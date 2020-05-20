Take this interactive game-like survey to change the future of downtown St. Louis

The last development plan led to the St. Louis arch grounds and redevelopment of Washington Avenue

ST. LOUIS — An interactive survey - which could almost pass for a virtual game - will influence some big changes hitting downtown. Area leaders want you to try it out.

“This is not a plan that's going to sit on a shelf,” said Missy Kelley of Downtown STL. “It's truly crafting the future.”

Downtown STL is collecting input on housing, transportation, open space, and arts and culture for their first new development plan for the area in 20 years. The St. Louis arch grounds and redevelopment of Washington Ave. were byproducts of the 2000 plan.

Public input is usually collected at open houses, but because of COVID-19, a virtual survey has been specially designed for the project.

However, Kelley said this isn’t your typical questionnaire.

“It’s a cool experience,” she explained. “What we’re finding is that people who start the process go all the way through to the end. It’s interesting, it’s fun, and it feels relevant to them.”

The survey, which is more like an "experience" than a set of questions, takes about 30 minutes to complete. It saves automatically, so users do not need to complete it all at once. The last day to send in input it is Friday, May 22.

“We want to hear from residents, but it’s important to us to hear from people who don’t live and work downtown as well,” said Kelley. “This is our region's downtown we want our region’s feedback on it.”