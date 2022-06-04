Downtown St. Louis prepares for opening day

Crews downtown made sure tents were set up Wednesday ahead of the big day. It was hard work to ensure all of the finishing touches were ready at Ballpark Village.

ST. LOUIS — Thursday, Downtown St. Louis will transform into a sea of red for the city's unofficial holiday: Cardinals opening day. Businesses and fans alike are getting pumped up for what's sure to be a big celebration.

The energy. The enthusiasm. The great expectations.

"The city of St. Louis is pretty pumped up for it. There's going to be a lot of people down here going crazy,” said fan Bobby Drummond.

"Last year with Covid restrictions and everything, we’re looking at this year being our first big Opening Day here at Midwestern,” said General Manager John Pizzitola.

He spent Wednesday preparing for Opening Day. His restaurant and bar overlooks Busch Stadium.

"Our windows over here open up so we'll have those open all day so you can really hear the energy of the stadium while you’re here,” he said.

It meant cleaning up, making room for fans, and stocking up.

"We've got our largest beer order that we've ever had came in today, over 500 cases of beer,” Pizzitola added.

Crews downtown made sure tents were set up Wednesday ahead of the big day. It was hard work to ensure all of the finishing touches were ready at Ballpark Village's One Cardinal Way.

"The best part about Opening Day, it makes me cry. As a grown man, I hate to say it but the Clydesdales come out. You got the dut dun dut dun dut dun,” said fan Jason Stone as he mocked the sounds of the organ.

It’s just part of the magic that makes this moment so memorable.

"Having Albert there. It will be the last one for Yadi and Waino so I'm pumped,” Drummond said.

So are businesses that are ready to welcome you. Like The Midwestern, which has created its own Cardinal Rule.

"Do not run out of Bud Light on Opening Day,” Quick said with a laugh.