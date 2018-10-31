ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews responded to a natural gas leak in downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, construction workers ruptured a high-pressure gas line at 9th and Locust. The area was closed for about an hour.

Some buildings in the area self-evacuated and were directed by firefighters. After about an hour, management gave the all-clear.

Spire Energy stopped the flow of gas and they're on scene assessing damage so they can make the proper repairs.

