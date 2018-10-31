ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews responded to a natural gas leak in downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, construction workers ruptured a high-pressure gas line at 9th and Locust. The area was closed for about an hour.

Some buildings in the area self-evacuated and were directed by firefighters. After about an hour, management gave the all-clear.

Spire Energy stopped the flow of gas and they're on scene assessing damage so they can make the proper repairs.

Update: We’ve safely stopped the flow of gas. Now, we’re assessing the damage so we can begin making repairs. #DowntownSTL https://t.co/WHN7UefU1O — Spire (@spire_energy) October 31, 2018

© 2018 KSDK