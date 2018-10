ST. LOUIS – In a week, an urgent care in downtown St. Louis will become the first 24-hour urgent care in Missouri.

Downtown Urgent Care will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning on Nov. 7. The facility first opened in March 2009.

Its website says, 'Finally! A 24/7 urgent care in the midwest!'

For more information, click here.

Downtown Urgent Care is located at 916 Olive Street.

