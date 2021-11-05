Large water main break leads to boil water advisory in downtown St. Louis

The main break prompted the St. Louis City Water Division to issue a precautionary boil water advisory for part of the area due to low water pressure

ST. LOUIS — Residents, businesses and people working in a large portion of downtown St. Louis are being urged to boil their water after a water main break Tuesday morning.

The water main busted in the area of 13th Street and Lucas Avenue, which is close to the popular Washington Avenue business district.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist who went to the scene got video of a portion of the road buckled and water pooling in the street. Several streets have flooded as a result of the break.

The main break prompted the St. Louis City Water Division to issue a precautionary boil water advisory for part of the area due to low water pressure.

The boundaries of the area under the precautionary advisory are:

South of Palm Street – Natural Bridge Avenue

West of Interstate 70

North of Chouteau Avenue

East of Jefferson Avenue

You can see the full coverage area in the interactive map below.

The City Water Division said water has been restored, but the pressure remains below acceptable city levels, so the precautionary boil water advisory is in place out of an abundance of caution.

The advisory will stay in effect until further notice. The Water Division will test water samples to see when it’s safe to lift the order. The test results will be available in 24 hours.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is confirmed.