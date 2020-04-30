Dozens of cars damaged in Metro East junkyard fire

There were no reports of injuries

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — About 90 cars were damaged in a fire at a junkyard Thursday morning.

According to the Frech Village Fire Department, which assisted, firefighters used an aerial ladder to help extinguish the flames. An employee of the junkyard used a frontend loader to pull the cars off of the pile.

It is not clear how the fire started.

The junkyard is located at 6111 Bunkum Rd, which is near Interstates 64 and 255. Flames and thick smoke could be seen from both interstates.

Several fire departments assisted including Washington Park, French Village, State Park Volunteer, Fairmont City, Villa Hills and Millstadt.