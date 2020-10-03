ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County election directors said "well over 100" poll workers called in not because they were sick, but because they feared becoming sick.

"We tried to staff up and have some extra standbys ready to go and we ended up using every single one of them," said Eric Fey, St. Louis County Democratic Director of Elections.

However, Fey said issues at some of the polling places as voting began Tuesday morning were not because of a lack of manpower. Instead, they were due to technical issues with connecting their equipment.

Fey said election workers were trained on hygiene practices.

"We sent out hand sanitizer and wipes to all of our polling locations," Fey said. We sent instructions to all of our poll workers this morning on how to use it, what to do. We are hoping they are diligent with that throughout the day to protect themselves, protect voters."

