INDIANAPOLIS — The National Football League will allow players to display the names of victims of police violence and systemic racism on their rear helmet bumpers this season.

A list of names approved by the league and shared with Pro Football Talk includes Dreasjon Reed, who was shot during a pursuit by IMPD officer Dejoure Mercer May 6.

The Reed case is now in the hands of a grand jury.

The list also includes George Floyd of Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor of Louisville, whose deaths at the hands of police prompted a series of protests around the country this summer.

The list does not include Aaron Bailey, who was shot by IMPD officers in 2017 after he fled from a traffic stop.

New names are being added on a daily basis, according to the league, and the list will be updated throughout the season. Players can ask to honor someone different each week. And the league first requests a family's permission before approving use of the name.

In addition to specific names, players can display several approved phrases on their helmet bumpers: It Takes All of Us, End Racism, Stop Hate, Black Lives Matter.

The list of names also includes retired St. Louis police officer David Dorn, who was shot and killed June 2 during looting connected with the protests following Floyd's death.

Former Notre Dame tight end and Ft. Wayne native Tyler Eifert, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars who host the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, will pay tribute to Dorn on his helmet this season, according to SI.com.