After taste and smell complaints, St. Charles says water is still safe to drink

A pipeline failure at the St. Louis Howard Bend Water Treatment Plant is responsible for the bad taste and smell that could last a couple of days.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles City residents can safely drink water despite complaints about taste and smell, officials said Monday.

A pipeline failure Friday, Sept. 16 at the St. Louis Howard Bend Water Treatment Plant was responsible for the odd taste and smell of the drinking water, according to the city. The treatment plant supplies half of the water in St. Charles.

The water remains within safe drinking standards, according to the city's Facebook page.

While the contaminants in the water supply meet federally enforced drinking water regulations, they likely not meet the Environmental Protection Agency's recommended secondary contaminant limits, which help to avoid those undesirable aesthetic effects like bad tastes or odors.

Repairs were completed Sunday, Sept. 18, but it may take a couple days for the water to return to normal.