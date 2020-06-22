Brad Paisley, Nelly, El Monstero to perform drive-in concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

'Live From the Drive-in' kicks off July 10-12 in Indianapolis, Nashville and St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Live Nation will bring live music back to St. Louis with its first-ever U.S. drive-in concert series.

'Live From the Drive-in' kicks off July 10-12 in Indianapolis, Nashville and St. Louis. Brad Paisley will headline in all three cities, and Nelly and El Monstero will also headline in St. Louis.

Fans can pull up to The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for a contactless ticket scanning and then park and watch the show from their own marked-off space. The artists will perform full live sets on stages set up in the parking lot. LED screens and speakers will ensure a true live concert experience, Live Nation said in a press release.

“Around the world, we’re seeing a real eagerness from our fans and artists to safely get back to the concert experience,” said Tom See, President Live Nation Venues – US Concerts, in a press release. “We are excited to unveil Live From The Drive-In – a completely unique outdoor concert series that will allow fans to enjoy live shows again, while socially distanced. We have an incredible line-up of artists like Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Nelly, Jon Pardi and more, who all share our vision to continue to create once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans and are excited to get back to live music through this reimagined experience.”

Tickets can be bought per car, with four people allowed per car. The events will have limited capacity to maintain social distancing.

Tickets are available for presale from noon June 23 until 10 p.m. June 25 for Citi cardmembers. General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 26 on LiveNation.com/DriveIn.

Here are the dates for the concerts:

July 10 – Brad Paisley

July 11 – El Monstero

July 12 – Nelly: 20th Anniversary Celebration of Country Grammar