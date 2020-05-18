Drive-in concerts and movies coming to St. Louis amid pandemic

POWERplex will be a live concert and drive-in movie venue on nights when planned drive-in high school graduations are not being held there

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The former St. Louis Outlet Mall, now POWERplex, in Hazelwood is being transformed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’ll be a live concert and drive-in movie venue on nights when planned drive-in high school graduations are not being held there.

According to a press release, the drive-in campus will meet “all social distancing and health department recommendations.”

The drive-in movie and concert nights are presented by POWERplex, Schnucks, U.S. Bank, Fogarty Services and Klance Unlimited.

For 11 nights, some of St. Louis’ top bands will take the stage and their performances will be on five jumbotrons. The live music will be broadcast through FM stereo transmitters to car radios in the 9-acre audience area. Space is available for up to 450 cars.

According to a press release, the line-up includes Classic Rock and Country, to dance groups and one of the hottest Blues Rock artists in America, Jeremiah Johnson. There will also be a wide range of movies, from classic comedies to recent Disney hits, including Onward and Frozen II. Several family nights are planned that feature teenage and kid-friendly bands with age-appropriate movies.

Tickets are available now at www.driveinstl.com. On event evenings, the venue opens at 5:30 p.m. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and movies at 8:45 p.m.

General Admission parking passes each night are $40 per car in advance and $50 at the gate with a six-person per-car limit.

Guests can reserve spots in the front two rows for $60 per car in advance and $70 at the gate.

Exclusive VIP Turfed Party Pods for eight people are available (15’ x 20’ area, plenty of room for social distancing) with Valet VIP parking, barbecue and snacks included and with private restrooms for $40 per person ($320 total).

All patrons can bring in their own coolers and can have barbecue and snacks delivered to their vehicles. Each car gets a 10' x 15' picnic area so occupants can enjoy the concerts and movies while sitting outside in their private pod.

Here’s the lineup:

Thursday, May 21: The concert series kicks off with Exit 180, rocking 70s, 80s, and 90s country and rock hits, followed by Raiders of the Lost Ark on the big screens. Tickets are half price on opening night.

Friday, May 22: Fans of Tom Petty and Johnny Cash will love the music of Petty Cash Junction and the movie, Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Saturday, May 23: Klose Encounters will open for Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys, followed by the cult classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off on the big screens.

Sunday, May 24: Dance Floor Riot will get things rockin' with the movie Purple Rain to follow.

Tuesday, May 26: Family night - Band TBD, followed by Pixar/Disney’s Onward.

Wednesday, May 27: Family night - The teenage boy band, Scamps. Movie: Pitch Perfect.

Thursday, May 28: Family night - Another great group of young rockers, Mint Queso. Movie: Space Jam.

Saturday, May 30: It's '70s supergroup SuperJam with the movie Dazed and Confused.

Friday, June 5: One of St. Louis' favorite dance bands, Trixie Delight, followed by the movie Dirty Dancing.

Saturday, June 6: Jeremiah Johnson with Chrome and Steele featuring Steve Scorfina of REO Speedwagon and Pavlov’s Dog. There is no movie on this major concert night.