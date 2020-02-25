MANCHESTER, Mo. — A church in Manchester will offer ‘drive-thru ashing’ on Ash Wednesday.

‘Ash & Dash’ will be available on Feb. 26 from 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at 14380 Manchester Road.

The event is open to the public and you do not have to be a church member, a press release said.

In 2019, more than 300 people went to ‘Ash & Dash.’

"Multiple jobs, activities with kids, and full-time schedules should not stop us from experiencing God's love on Ash Wednesday," explained Rev. Jim Peich, Executive Pastor of Ministry and Leadership. "The ashes remind us of our mortality as humans and how God's unconditional love and amazing grace bring us new life and hope for the future."

Drivers will receive an ash cross on their forehead, or their hand. They may also choose a simple blessing with no ashes, the press release said.

Prayer will also be offered.

Manchester UMC also offers a traditional Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. This is a reflective service with music, scripture, a message by Rev. Winter Hamilton and time for quiet prayer. The service is open to the public.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a season of 40 days, not counting Sundays, leading up to Holy Saturday.

