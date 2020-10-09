Drive-thru meal service resumes at St. Louis County Library

Free meals will be provided for children at 10 library branches starting Monday, Sept. 14

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Library will resume its drive-thru meal service after announcing last month that it would end due to a lack of funding.

The library system began offering drive-thru meals in late March, after the coronavirus pandemic started impacting the local community.

More than 671,000 meals and 290,000 pounds of produce were distributed before the program ended in August, according to a news release.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the school meal program which allowed the library and Operation Food Search to resume meal services through Dec. 31.

Drive-thru meals will be provided for children from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 10 library branches starting Monday, Sept. 14. Branches will provide two shelf-stable breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Meals will be free of charge for children ages 18 and under.

The following branches will be participating:

Bridgeton Trails Branch – 3455 McKelvey Rd., Bridgeton

Cliff Cave Branch – 5430 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis

Florissant Valley Branch – 195 New Florissant Rd., Florissant

Indian Trails Branch – 8400 Delport Dr. St. Louis

Jamestown Bluffs Branch – 4153 N. Highway 67, Florissant

Lewis & Clark Branch – 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis

Natural Bridge Branch – 7606 Natural Bridge Rd., St. Louis

Prairie Commons Branch – 915 Utz Ln., Hazelwood

Rock Road Branch – 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Ann

Weber Road Branch – 4444 Weber Rd., St. Louis