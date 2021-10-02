Driver loses control on snow-covered I-64, hits Chesterfield police car

The police officer was taken to the hospital and has been released. The driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A driver was trying to navigate snow-covered roads when they hit a Chesterfield police car early Wednesday morning.

A Chesterfield police officer pulled over to the side of the road on Interstate 64 to help someone when a different car hit the back of the officer’s vehicle. The officer was still inside the patrol car when it was hit.

The police officer was taken to a hospital to be checked out and was recently released. Chesterfield police said the officer is going to be OK. The driver of the car that hit the officer’s car was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.