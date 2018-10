ST. ANN, Mo. — The driver of a car was the only injury when her car crashed into a store in St. Anne Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. at The Sweet Spot Cafe on Adie Road. Police said all the employees were in the back of the store at the time of the incident, so they were not hurt.

Video from the scene showed the driver being loaded into an ambulance. Police said she was in her 50s.

