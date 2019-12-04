ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police say the other driver in the crash that killed a Swansea, Illinois, firefighter on April 4 was fleeing police.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office charged Nicholas Washington, 21, of St. Louis, with one count of second-degree murder on Friday.

A probable cause statement said that police tried to stop Washington on the morning of April 4 for moving violations. Washington fled, and police stopped pursuing him once he reached over 90 miles per hour.

Washington continued to flee while speeding and driving erratically, police said. He then crashed into firefighter Brett Korves, who was trying to turn left onto southbound N Warson Road from Page Road. Korves died at the scene.

Washington is being held on $500,000 cash bond.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

