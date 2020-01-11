Driver killed in single-car crash in Jefferson County Saturday night

Spokesmen with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver was killed in the rollover crash on Highway H

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed with they were thrown from their vehicle in a single-car crash in Jefferson County Saturday night.

At around 8:20, first responders were called to a rollover crash on Highway H, just west of De Soto. Spokesmen with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle was thrown from the car during the crash.

EMS workers pronounced the driver dead when they arrived on the scene.

No one else was injured in the crash.

No other information about the crash has been made available.