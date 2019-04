A Maplewood man died after driving off the side of Interstate 270 and crashing his car.

Troy King Jr. was driving northbound on I-270 near Rott Road in Sunset Hills at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday when he traveled off the right side of the road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. King’s Ford F250 hit the guardrail.

Emergency crews responded and pronounced King dead at the scene. He was 68 years old.

MSHP is investigating what led to the crash.