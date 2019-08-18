ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed when his car crashed into an SUV that was parked on the side of Interstate 70.

At 3:15 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes near the Blanchette Bridge, which crosses the Missouri River into St. Charles.

Danny Reeves’ car crashed into the back of an empty Nissan Pathfinder that was parked on the shoulder, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash killed Reeves. He was 52 years old from Newburg, Missouri. A woman who was in the car suffered serious injuries.

The collision also forced the Pathfinder to hit a man who was standing on the shoulder. That victim also was seriously hurt. MSHP did not release any further details.

