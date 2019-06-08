ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A woman was killed when she crashed into a box truck while driving the wrong way on Interstate 255 early Saturday morning.

The Illinois State Police said Lashay A. McNeil was driving her Ford Escape the wrong way on the northbound lanes of I-255 at around 4 a.m. Police said she struck a box truck head-on near exit 10 in St. Clair County.

She was flown from the scene by helicopter but was later pronounced dead. The driver of the box truck suffered minor injuries.

More local news:

RELATED: 'It's good to know they care' | SLPS needs volunteers to stand watch at bus stops for first week of school

RELATED: Back-to-school planning involves bulletproof backpacks and bus stop guardians in St. Louis

RELATED: Pat Maroon talks about being a hometown hero, what might come next