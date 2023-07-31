Driver killed when passenger car crashes into tractor-trailer parked on side of I-255 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Illinois — The driver of a passenger car died early Monday morning when the car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer along Interstate 255 in Monroe County.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened at about 2:20 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-255 near milepost 5.5. ISP said the tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder when the car struck it from behind.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the passenger car has not been identified.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
Police closed the highway for nearly five hours to conduct an investigation. The highway reopened just before 7 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
