Driver loses control of car, rescued from River Des Peres without injury

Bystanders helped the woman out of the embankment.
Credit: Kyra Lopinot

ST. LOUIS — A car ride turned into an unexpected swim for one woman Sunday morning. 

According to the St. Louis City Fire Department, the woman lost control of her car near Parkway Lane around 9 a.m. She then ended up in River Des Peres.

Police said the woman was able to exit the vehicle, which was partially underwater, and a couple of bystanders helped her out the embankment. 

She was checked out at the scene and did not need to go to the hospital, as she was not injured. 

The crashed vehicle was towed out of the river.

