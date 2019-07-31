TROY, Ill. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash near a construction zone on Interstate 55 in Illinois.

The Illinois State Police said traffic was slowed in the northbound lanes near a construction zone at I-55 and Route 143 a little after noon. The driver of the 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer hit the back of a Nissan Altima and pushed it into the right lane.

After hitting the Altima, the truck then hit another tractor-trailer, a 2000 Freightliner. That collision pushed the 2000 Freightliner into a Chevrolet Suburban.

The driver of the 2019 Freightliner was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the other cars refused medical attention. No other people were in the cars.

The crash had all northbound lanes of I-55 for hours. The lanes were still closed as late as 6 p.m. They have since reopened.

