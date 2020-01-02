ST. LOUIS — Two officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were involved in an accident near Vandeventer Avenue and Olive Street Saturday morning.

According to police, the driver of a car, who was traveling at a high rate of speed without headlights on, ran a red light and struck a police car.

Two officers were in the police car at the time. They were taken to the hospital and have been released.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No other information about the accident has been released.

