Driver shot on I-55 in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — All lanes of southbound Interstate 55 are closed in south St. Louis County after a driver was shot on the highway, police confirmed with 5 On Your Side.
At about 2:13 p.m., St. Louis County police officers responded to I-55 near Union Road. A man told police he was driving when he was shot while behind the wheel. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
Southbound I-55 was closed for about an hour between Union Road and Reavis Barracks Road while police investigated and processed the scene. All lanes have reopened.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.
Latest local headlines:
- St. Louis County parks remain closed after stay-at-home order extended
- If you didn't file your taxes in 2018 or 2019, here's what you need to do to get a stimulus check
- Missouri EMT is state’s first COVID-19-related death in line of duty
- FDA approves first at-home coronavirus testing kit
- Study finds more deaths, no benefit from malaria drug touted by President Trump