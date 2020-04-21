Driver shot on I-55 in south St. Louis County

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, police said

ST. LOUIS — All lanes of southbound Interstate 55 are closed in south St. Louis County after a driver was shot on the highway, police confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

At about 2:13 p.m., St. Louis County police officers responded to I-55 near Union Road. A man told police he was driving when he was shot while behind the wheel. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Southbound I-55 was closed for about an hour between Union Road and Reavis Barracks Road while police investigated and processed the scene. All lanes have reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.