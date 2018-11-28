Saint Louis — Dozens of parkers at the 7th and Pine parking garage in Saint Louis are furious and tired every day when they must walk seven flights of steps to and from their vehicles.

They can’t take the elevators up and down because they are consistently out of service.

Chris Davis starts every day with a workout on the way to work.

“I'm winded, I’m sore, it hurts, it’s a terrible thing,” Davis said.

Seven flights of steps or more he’s certainly not paying for.

“I didn’t pay $100 dollars this month for an exercise course,” the downtown resident said. “We have a gym in our facility. (The city) didn't give me anything for my back or knees or anything after running up those steps.”

It’s an extra ten minutes and a sweat he must break if he wants to get to his car because he said the elevators in his garage are always broken.

“I'm not walking up seven flights a day and paying a hundred dollars a month for that,” Davis said. “These aren’t even regular flights, it's all concrete they are very laborious.”

Alisha Hill pays $115 dollars a month for her spot on the seventh floor because the lower levels are reserved.

“We pay a lot of money to park here,” Hill said.

That money is for her parking spot, not for her legs to burn every time she needs to go to and from her vehicle.

“We have people in this apartment who use strollers, we have people who are disabled,” she said.

Both Davis and Hill have taken their complaints to the Saint Louis Treasury Office who manages the garage with no success.

“It makes you feel like your voice doesn’t matter to the city,” Hill said.

“The quick brief kiss-off that she gave me when I came to complain — yea,” Davis said.

Chief of Staff of the Treasury Office Jared Boyd said his office is aware of the ongoing issues. His office manages the parking garages. He said the city is working hard to fix the problems long term. But when Five on Your Side asked if those who were inconvenienced will get a refund he had this response.

“We are working very hard to make sure the garage functions properly."

Hill and Davis want some sort of compensation for the inconvenience that’s been ongoing since September. If they can’t get a refund they want reserved parking spots on lower levels opened.

Davis said on top the steps being a hassle, they also make his commute ten minutes longer.

