Drivers react to deadly crash that killed 2 MODOT workers

Their co-worker is in the hospital with serious injuries.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — "These MoDOT workers were out here doing a job like any other normal day," said Corporal Dallas Thompson, with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Sadly, it all suddenly changed for the MoDOT workers.

Investigators say shortly after 11 this morning, the MoDOT team was working on striping operations on Telegraph Road over Interstate 255 when a driver in a black car hit three workers.

James Brooks and Kaitlyn Anderson were killed instantly.

Paramedics rushed their co-worker to a hospital with serious injuries.

"That's terrible," said Anna Vinyard, a driver who lives in the area.

Vinyard is just one of many drivers who can't stop thinking about the MoDOT workers who lost their lives on the job just days before Thanksgiving.

"it's really sad and I'm sorry to hear all that for their families," said Vinyard.

"They could have had family coming from out of town for the holiday. Now they got to plan a funeral," said C. J. Anderson, another driver.

James Brooks was 58 years old. He was a senior maintenance worker and worked for MoDOT for almost nine years.

Kaitlyn Anderson was 25 years old. An intermediate maintenance worker and she worked for the highway transportation company for two years.

"They probably enjoyed their jobs their whole lives, so it's sad to me," said C.J. Anderson.

In a statement, MoDOT District Engineer Tom Blair said "our hearts are breaking and our sympathies go out to all the families of our employees. These are our friends and co-workers and their presence will be sorely missed by us."

"It reminds us as first responders and in law enforcement just how dangerous these roads can be," said Corporal Dallas Thompson.

"I'm going to pray for them because that's all we can do at this point," added Anderson.

As of Thursday night, we're told the driver, who hit the workers, is also still in the hospital.

5 On Your Side was also told the man is cooperating with investigators.